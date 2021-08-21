15 dead, around 30 missing in Humphreys County after flooding

After severe flooding in Middle Tennessee, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated a state of emergency to help responder crews mobilize.

DICKSON, Tenn — Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said 15 people are dead and around 30 are missing after flooding on Saturday.

Two of the bodies recovered were those of two toddlers who were swept away from their father.

A curfew of 8 p.m. has been enacted for the county, according to Davis.

Shelters have been opened at the Waverly Church of Christ and First Baptist Church in Waverly and the McEwen High School gymnasium.

The sheriff said no one should travel unless absolutely necessary, especially in Waverly. He also advised people to check on elderly people as well as neighbors, friends and family.

Humphreys County EMA said a flood reunification center has been set up at the McEwen Middle School gymnasium. The center will be open until 10 p.m. Saturday and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The EMA said if you're missing someone, report to the center to have their information added for publicity and updates.

As of 8:30 p.m., the McEwen TVA rain gauge had reported 17.02 inches of rain since midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has declared a Level 3 State of Emergency in the state. The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated in Nashville to support local requests and respond as a result of catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.

The Tennessee National Guard, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Education, Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Human Needs, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, fire mutual aid and more are responding to the flooding mission.

TEMA reported Highway 70 near the 6.1-mile marker in Humphreys County and Highway 70 in Waverly are closed. CSX Railroad traffic had been shut down between Dickson and Waverly.

As of 5 p.m., 4,200 customers were without power in the counties affected by flooding, including 3,500 customers in Humphreys County.

Humphreys County is reporting communications disruptions and several resources are being deployed to the area.

A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Waverly after disruptions reported at its water treatment facilities.

Several shelters have been opened to assist residents of the area. Those shelters include:

Waverly Church of Christ, 438 W. Main St., Waverly

YMCA of Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr., Dickson

First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., Waverly

Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 Highway 100, Centerville

The American Red Cross is reaching out to county EMAs to assess needs and provide support.

The Tennessee Department of Education is active and providing support to area school districts.

The Human Services facility in Humphreys County has been impacted by floodwater. General Services will inspect the facility prior to future use.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting multiple local law enforcement agencies with traffic control, water rescue and other response efforts in Dickson, Humphreys and Hickman counties. THP si also conducting helicopter aquatic rescue team missions.

The Tennessee National Guard, THP and Williamson County are supporting multiple air operations missions across Middle Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health is coordinating with local nursing homes to ensure staff members are able to access the facilities.

Authorities urge residents to refrain from driving to keep available streets and roads clear for emergency personnel.

You can read the full report here.

Dickson County Director of Emergency Management Rob Fisher says multiple areas of the county flooded after heavy rains hit the western parts of Middle Tennessee overnight.

Fisher tells us the areas hardest hit are the Tennessee City area, Cumberland Furnace, and downtown Dickson. Fisher urges everyone to heed to the age-old motto 'Turn around, don't drown'.

As more rain hit the area throughout the morning, Humphreys County took on more water than the creeks and rivers could hold. People were forced to their roofs to seek shelter and wait rescue. Two teachers at Waverly Elementary School were stuck inside the gym as four feet of water covered the entire school.

In Hickman County, The Ranch Tennessee announced it had to evacuate its facilities on Pinewood Road in Nunnelly because of the flooding.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that The Ranch Tennessee has been severely affected by the floods ravaging our community. Our clients have been evacuated off the property and transferred to safety," The Ranch Tennessee said in a statement posted on social media.

