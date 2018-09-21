It may sound crazy, but the remnants of Florence could spawn two new tropical systems.

As the remnants of Florence moved out to sea, it became an elongated area of low pressure. So instead of a tight, small low, it became a weaker but broad area of low pressure.

The western part of that low could develop into its own tropical system near Bermuda (the area shaded in yellow). Right now, 11Alive StormTracker and Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb says it has about a 20 percent chance of developing into another tropical system.

The other side of the elongated low (the area shaded in orange) also has potential to develop into a tropical system. The chances are higher - about 60 percent - that that part could develop.

Models show it strengthening, then hanging out at sea. At this point, Holcomb says the National Hurricane Center isn't attributing either one of these as part of Florence, so if they develop, they would probably get a new name.

