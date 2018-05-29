KUSA – Martha Carrasco was unloading compost in a field near Seibert with her two daughters and boss Monday afternoon when she saw something that is capturing quite a bit of attention online.

“I was scared but it was kind of exciting, and you know, adrenaline, maybe,” Carrasco said.

9NEWS sent her photo of two tornadoes to the National Weather Service, which said what Carrasco photographed was “pretty much confirmed” by a “few locations” and “sun angles.”

Carrasco’s boss, Aaron Brown, says they could see the storm coming when they were in the remote field, but that he thought they could make one more load.

Brown says when they saw a tornado, their semi got stuck in a sandy area.

“We were seven to eight miles from any house or anything,” he said. “So we took off … and laid in the dry creek bed.”

Carrasco’s two daughters are 15 and 17 years old, and they started taking photos of the storm. Brown says he mainly crouched down and tried to get as low as possible. He’d seen a tornado before, but never from this close.

“When they were that close, I was pretty spooked,” Brown said. “But Martha and her daughters had never seen one that close, and they were more into taking pictures, and I was buried in the weeds.”

“It was pretty exciting,” Carrasco said.

Brown says he called a friend and told him they were stranded – but that it took him around 30 minutes to reach them in the field.

Luckily, no one was injured in the storm -- which caused tornadoes across Colorado Monday afternoon.

