Storms rolling through Georgia have caused some damage in a few counties on Friday afternoon.

10 PM: Georgia Power reports under 7,000 customers are without power, while Georgia EMS says they have no more outages.

6:18 PM: Georgia Power reports that more than 17,000 customers are without power, while Georgia EMC says 20,205 of its customers have lost electricity in the state.

6:10 PM: NWS received a preliminary report about a tree falling on a house in Hall County on Lucille Lane. No injuries reported.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says there's debris in the intersection of SR 120 and SR 360 in Paulding County.

In Gordon County, trees were reported down on Red Bud Road and Sugar Valley Road. Trees were also reported down in Cherokee County on Reinhardt College Parkway.

In Gwinnett County, trees were reported down on Angevine Court, Richmond Court, and Woodfall Drive in Lilburn. Fire crews also went to a home on Estates Drive in Snellville. A caller said there was smoke coming from the roof. A resident also reported that a house was hit by lightning on Waterscape Trail in Snellvile. No injuries have been reported.

In Atlanta, officers are responding to Alma Street due to a tree down that fell on the vehicle. No one was injured. The Atlanta Fire Department went to Woodley Drive NW after trees fell on three houses. The trees also brought down some wires and there is a ruptured gas line in the area.

Authorities in Flowery Branch said lightning hit an apartment building.

