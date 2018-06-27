The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed most of metro Atlanta under a slight risk area for severe weather on Wednesday.

11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil said there is a regular summertime weather pattern across much of the eastern half of the United States. As a result, hot and humid weather covers north Georgia with scattered severe storms popping up late in the day.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Early in the day, hot and humid conditions with temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s will continue to prevail across the area. Showers and storms will begin to develop from northwest to southeast beginning after about 1 p.m. with the strongest storms coming after 3 p.m. Storms will begin to taper off after 8 p.m. as the sun begins to set.

Chesley said any storms that develop will likely become severe with torrential rains, gusty winds and vivid lightning. With the softened and soggy ground, he said trees are more likely to fall over as the result of any high winds from any storms.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

On Thursday and Friday, the same type of weather conditions are expected to continue -- hot and humid early in the day with strong storms late in the day and clearing overnight. The highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s and the lows in the mid-70s.

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers all day long for any possible severe weather statements or weather warnings.

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

► Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA