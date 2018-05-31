HELEN, Ga. — After the damaging floods in one of Georgia's popular summer vacation spots, Helen experienced more rain and severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. The continual rains in White County, where Helen is located, have led to a flooding situation that has officials warning folks to seek higher ground.

A flash flood warning is still in effect for White County until 10 p.m.

Here is a timeline of the weather:

UPDATES

Flash flood EMERGENCY

At 4:09 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency advisory for southeastern White County after between 3 and 5 inches of rain fell in the last couple of hours. Several roads, including Carolina Springs Road and Kinsley Town Road, are reported to be underwater, and local law enforcement has had to close several others.

Officials are warning for people to move to higher ground IMMEDIATELY and not drive into flooded areas. The National Weather Service is calling the situation extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening.

Locations locations that will experience flooding include Cleveland, Leaf, Mossy Creek, Smithgall Woods Conservation Area and Sautee. The flooding emergency is expected to end between 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Bad news right now in the city of Helen and White County. After flooding from Wednesday stopped the Chattahoochee River started to go down. But now the hard rain is returning. Worry is more rain will cause flooding to quickly resume. 🌧 ☔️ #11Alive #gawx #Rain pic.twitter.com/1djZUsRYXO — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) May 31, 2018

Flash flood warning

At 2:50 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for White County, where Helen is located, until 8:45 p.m. Flooding is expected in multiple areas in the southeastern portion of the county including Cleveland, Leaf and Mossy Creek due to an expected addition of two to three inches of rain in the warning area.

TIMELINE

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms will increase to 50%.

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Showers should start to end and Helen should only see the possibility of scattered lights showers.

Friday

It will be partly sunny for most of the morning but the risk for severe thunderstorms will increase later on in the afternoon.

Helen will be in the marginal risk area and could see thunderstorms between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Some of these storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and a 60% chance of flooding could be possible.

