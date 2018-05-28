As Subtropical Storm Alberto barrels towards the Florida coast, Atlanta can expect to see heavy showers and the possibility for severe weather later Monday afternoon.

Here is a timeline of what to expect and when to expect severe weather.nhc n

Until noon

maxuser

Showers and storms should start pushing out of the metro area, but this break won't last for long.

Noon to 4 pm

maxuser

This should be a quiet period with mostly cloudy skies and isolated shower and storms. Temperatures should start warming up into the lower 80s and it will be muggy.

After 4 pm

maxuser

Storms will start to intensify later in the afternoon. The increased threat for severe thunderstorms will also lead to threats of flooding in the metro. Isolated and weak tornadoes are also possible. The southern parts of metro Atlanta have the greatest risk for the most severe weather.

maxuser

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Tuesday night, 8 pm and a wind advisory is in place for parts of wester Georgia during the overnight hours.

Download the FREE 11Alive News app for breaking weather alerts on Alberto.

RELATED |

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play to receive updates on Alberto.

Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA