HELEN, Ga. -- After the damaging floods in one of Georgia's popular summer vacation spots, Helen could see the potential for more rain and severe thunderstorms headed towards the city.

Here is a timeline of what to expect

TIMELINE

Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday

The city can expect to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a low chance for showers in the area.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms will increase to 50%.

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Showers should start to end and Helen should only see the possibility of scattered lights showers.

Friday

It will be partly sunny for most of the morning but the risk for severe thunderstorms will increase later on in the afternoon.

Helen will be in the marginal risk area and could see thunderstorms between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Some of these storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and a 60% chance of flooding could be possible.

