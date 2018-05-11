Metro Atlanta and all of north Georgia is looking at the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms during the overnight hours and into early Tuesday morning.

11Alive meteorologist Chesley McNeil said the possibility of a small tornado - especially in northwest Georgia - is not out of the question during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

A strong weather system is moving into the Southeast, which will bring the possibility of severe storms with strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and torrential rains as the primary threats.

Here's what you can expect as the strong storms approach north Georgia:

Monday night

Chesley says that the strong to severe storms will enter northwest Georgia late Monday night after midnight and move across the state from northwest Georgia to the southeast areas.

Early Tuesday morning

By 4 a.m., storms should begin to move through parts of metro Atlanta. Any storms moving through the metro area may have damaging winds, frequent lightning and torrential rains. A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out with any of these storms.

Tuesday morning's commute will likely be a wet one, with heavy rainfall amounts across the entire metro area.

Late Tuesday morning

By 10 a.m., rainfall will begin to end gradually, from the northwest to the southeast across the metro area as storms move out.

Skies will clear out by Tuesday night with lows dropping into the low 50s. Highs on Wednesday are expected to get into the high 60s.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northwestern portion of the state, including the northwestern portion of metro Atlanta, under a Marginal Risk area for strong to severe weather for Monday evening and Monday night. The far northwest corner counties of the state, in the Chattanooga area, are in a Slight Risk area for severe weather.

On Tuesday, the Marginal Risk and Slight Risk areas for severe weather move eastward into Georgia, with the Slight Risk area covering most of metro Atlanta, while the Marginal Risk area covers the northern two-thirds of the state.

A Marginal Risk area for severe weather means isolated severe storms are possible. Where they occur, they will be limited in duration, coverage and intensity. Areas under a Slight Risk area for severe weather may have more intense storms that have more broad coverage over the covered area.

