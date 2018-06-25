11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil says widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible across the entire state on Monday, with the entire eastern two-thirds of the metro area in the Slight Risk category for severe weather.

Forecasters have updated their earlier information to indicate that severe weather will likely even closer to Atlanta than previously thought.

MONDAY AFTERNOON

Chesley says storms should begin to move into the state after about 1 p.m., with the highest likelihood of strong storms passing through the state coming at about 4 p.m. before they begin to taper off.

He said that although metro Atlanta is not in the Slight Risk area for severe weather, any storms that develop in and around metro Atlanta may become severe very quickly, so everyone should keep an ear to 11Alive the latest information.

By about 9 p.m., any storms should have moved out of Georgia.

TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY

Tuesday and Wednesday, the same type of weather will likely repeat itself as a summertime weather pattern has established itself across the southeastern states.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will continue in the mid-90s with heat index values approaching 100 in metro Atlanta. In areas to the south, heat index values exceeding 105 will be common. A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of central Georgia.

Everyone is advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned environments and stay out of direct sunshine whenever possible. The elderly, the very young and persons with heart conditions are most at risk in the extreme heat. Friends, relatives and neighbors are asked to check on people who are most at risk during very hot conditions.

The 11Alive StormTrackers will have information all day long, including the latest on any weather advisories or warnings.

