We are tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms moving east over Alabama. This is the same system that produced tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a marginal risk for severe weather over our area, from Rome, eastward to Athens, and south (including Atlanta). That means isolated severe weather is possible.

maxuser

The storm will weaken as it pushes east, but there is still a risk for severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds to move into west GA after 1pm. Although the threat for tornadoes is low, we can not rule out an isolated, brief spin up.

maxuser

The line of thunderstorms are forecast to move into the metro area between 3 and 5pm.

maxuser

Then the storms will advance toward Athens, GA between 6 and 9pm.

maxuser

Showers will linger through the overnight into Friday morning, but the severe threat will be over. Drier air will move in by the weekend.

© 2018 WXIA