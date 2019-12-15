ATLANTA — Scattered strong to severe showers and storms are expected over parts of Georgia late Monday night and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to 11Alive meteorologist Wes Peery.

A strong mid-to-upper level trough is expected to move eastward from the Plains states on Monday, with a low-pressure system developing over the lower Mississippi Valley.

Forecasters have said that as a result severe weather is expected to develop in that region before pushing eastward toward Georgia in the late evening to overnight hours.

Parts of Georgia have been placed in a Level One of Five risk area for severe weather for Monday night and early Tuesday. Some areas to our west are under an increased Level Two and even a Level Three risk area.

WXIA

The primary threat for Georgia includes heavy rainfall with vivid lightning and strong, gusty winds, along with a slight chance of hail. The possibility of a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out with this storm system.

Viewers are strongly advised to make certain that their mobile devices are charged and that they have a means of receiving weather warning alerts during the overnight hours on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Nighttime storms are among the most dangerous, as they can strike with little or no warning -- usually while residents are asleep. A weather radio or weather app with an audible warning can provide the minutes needed to rouse sleeping residents, giving them time enough to get into a safe location.

Here's the timeline on when we expect the strong to severe weather to move through north Georgia:

Late Monday night

Strong to severe storms are expected to enter far northwest Georgia starting around 10 p.m. Monday.

WXIA

These storms are likely to have strong, gusty winds, heavy rainfall amounts and frequent lightning. The possibility of a spin-up tornado is not out the question.

Wes says that a severe weather alert is also possible, which is why he is recommending that you have a way to receive weather warnings -- whether through a weather radio or an app like the 11Alive News app, available from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Early Tuesday morning

WXIA

The storms are expected to continue to move across the state, making their way into the far northwestern suburbs between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

After 3 a.m., the strong storms are expected to move into metro Atlanta, with a cold front itself moving across the region by about 6 a.m.

WXIA

Tuesday

After the front moves past, the strong to severe storms will move out, but some lingering showers are possible during the day on Tuesday.

Northwesterly winds are expected to pick up, with wind gusts up to 20 mph as temperatures begin to fall through the day.

By Tuesday night the low is expected to bottom out in the low-to-mid 30s.

Wednesday

Sunny skies should return on Wednesday with a high in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers as this storm system moves through the region for any weather-related watches, warnings or advisories.

