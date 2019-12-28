ATLANTA — Cloudy and murky skies and mild temperatures are expected across most of north Georgia for Saturday and most of the day on Sunday, but that will all change Sunday night as strong to severe thunderstorms may make their way into the area to end the weekend.

A strong cold weather system is making its way eastward and it is expected to bring severe weather to parts of the middle of the nation on Saturday. By late Sunday, those strong to severe storms are expected to enter parts of the Southeast, and may affect our weather during the overnight hours on Sunday night into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of north Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta under a Marginal Risk -- or a Level 1 our of 5 -- category for severe weather for Sunday evening and Sunday night.

The primary risk for the region will include strong to severe thunderstorms with some vivid lightning, damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. The possibility of the development of a spin-up tornado or two is not out of the question during that timeframe.

Here's when you can expect to see strong to severe weather move across the region:

Early Sunday evening

Enjoy your Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening. A few widely scattered showers may move through the area, but for the most part, it will remain enjoyable and warm with temperatures reaching 70 degrees across metro Atlanta. Skies will remain cloudy for much of the day, however.

The heavier precipitation will be off to our west across portions of Alabama and Mississippi during the daylight hours and early evening.

After Midnight

The line of stronger storms will begin to move into Georgia around midnight, entering the far northwest corner of the state, though there may be other areas ahead of the primary squall line.

People are more vulnerable during the overnight hours when severe weather strikes -- because they do not have a means of receiving weather alerts while sleeping.

Make certain you have a means of receiving weather warnings during the overnight hours -- either a NOAA Weather Alert Radio or the 11Alive App, available from the Google Play Store or Apple iStore for your smartphone.

Both the app and the weather alert radios have piercing noises that will awaken you and allow you time to get to safety in the event of dangerous weather conditions in your area.

Early Monday morning

Before the morning rush hour on Monday, the primary line of storms should move across the city of Atlanta, and any significant rainfall should be well east of the city before you head out to work.

Skies are expected to clear later in the morning, with highs reaching 60 during the day on Monday.

The 11Alive StormTrackers will be watching this developing storm system as it approaches north Georgia and provide you with any updated advisories or warnings, both online and on the air.

