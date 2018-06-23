Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in and across much of north Georgia as early as 1 p.m. on Saturday. More widespread storms are possible later in the day on Saturday.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST GEORGIA UNTIL 4 PM

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of northwest Georgia until 4 p.m. for Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties until 4 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of northwest Georgia through 4 p.m. Saturday

An organized cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms has been moving eastward along the Alabama-Tennessee border toward northwest Georgia and may persist into the afternoon hours.

The main threats include scattered wind gusts to 70 mph.

Additional strong showers and thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon across parts of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta.

SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER SATURDAY

Saturday's Severe Storms Outlook places much of north Georgia in the Slight Risk area for severe weather.

Much of north Georgia is in the Slight Risk area for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, including all of metro Atlanta. Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are likely over much of our area this afternoon into this evening as a result of these storms.

11Alive Meteorologist Wes Peery says the biggest risk factor from these storms includes strong winds, torrential rainfall amounts, small hail and vivid lightning.

Friday, strong to severe storms brought heavy rains and severe thunderstorm warnings across much of the metro area.

EARLY AFTERNOON

An area of strong to severe thunderstorms developed on Saturday morning over parts of northern Mississippi and Alabama and is drifting slowly eastward, with very heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning taking its toll on those areas. Some spots northwest of Birmingham along Interstate 22 have reported rainfall amounts of as much as one inch per hour Saturday morning.

Wes says that area of storms will likely move far too slowly to get to metro Atlanta until much later in the day

Over Georgia, skies will remain mostly free of rain with patchy sun and clouds through the early afternoon hours, allowing temperatures to move into the upper 80s.

LATE AFTERNOON

11Alive Meteorologist Wes Peery says primary severe storm threats for Saturday include damaging winds and hail.

However, with the heating of the day, strong to severe thunderstorms should begin to develop in Georgia after 3 p.m. Any storms that develop over Georgia will likely bring heavy rains, high and gusty winds, small hail and frequent, vivid lightning.

Wes says that due to the heavy rainfall over the past few days, there is an increased threat of falling trees in Saturday's storms in north Georgia as a result of the soggy ground and high wind gusts.

Rainfall chances will decrease dramatically Saturday evening as the storms die down.

Projected radar for Saturday at 7 p.m.

The 11Alive StormTrackers are keeping a close eye on these storms as they slowly move to the east toward Georgia and how they will affect our weather later this afternoon. Stay with 11Alive and 11Alive.com for the latest, including any weather watches or warnings that are issued.

