11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil says that ongoing broken record of afternoon severe weather over and over is coming back for us again on Tuesday.

Most of metro Atlanta with the exception of the far southwest portion of the area is under a Marginal Risk area for severe weather.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Much as on Monday, the storms are likely to start up after about 1 p.m., with the strongest storms pushing through between 4 and 7 p.m. before beginning to taper off and moving out by 9 p.m.

Just as on Monday, the biggest threat from Tuesday's storms will be torrential rainfall, gusty winds, vivid and frequent lightning and the possibility of small hail.

In areas that have already seen significant rainfall over the past few days, there is an increased chance for falling trees due to soft and soggy ground.

► Boy Scout seeking shelter from storm killed by falling tree at camp

Highs in metro Atlanta on Tuesday, much as on Monday are expected, once again, to get to the low-to-mid 90s. With continued high humidity heat index values are expected to approach 100.

For those who spend time or work outdoors, it is suggested they should reduce strenuous activities if at all possible during the heat of the day. Learn to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of fluids.

Check up on relatives and neighbors - especially the elderly and young who are very susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Chesley says the weather pattern bringing Tuesday's heat and storms is expected to continue for the next few days, with Wednesday and Thursday's forecasts expected to be a repeat of Tuesday's.

Photos: Severe Storms move through June 25

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers for the latest updates and possible weather advisories or warnings over the course of the day.

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

► Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA