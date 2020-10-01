ATLANTA — An unusual severe weather outbreak is moving across the South and will move into the Southeastern states, including Georgia on Saturday.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and tornadoes have been associated with this weather system across portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Louisiana, so far, and will continue to move eastward, with additional severe weather in its wake.

The 11Alive Storm Trackers are monitoring the system closely as it moves across the nation, and keeping a watchful eye ahead of any severe weather that may enter Georgia.

At this point, the region is under a Level 1 and Level 2 risk for severe weather for Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening, with portions of far western Georgia under an Enhanced, or Level 3 risk area for severe weather.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said on Friday that the possibility of long-tracked tornadoes is possible, especially in those areas. Over the remainder of the state, strong, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and vivid lightning is possible.

Tornadoes are not out of the question over those areas, either.

Here's when we expect to see the severe weather move into our region:

Saturday morning

Early in the day on Saturday, temperatures are expected to increase, approaching 70 degrees across metro Atlanta and much of north Georgia, ahead of the potential severe weather. Skies are expected to remain cloudy, however.

Early Saturday afternoon

Strong to severe thunderstorms are anticipated to begin moving into Georgia from Alabama after about 2 p.m., with the strongest storms expected to remain to the southwest of the city of Atlanta.

Late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move across the entire metro Atlanta area, bringing strong, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and vivid lightning to the region. Possible tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Local residents should be on the lookout for the possibility of falling trees, especially those that may already be dead or weakened from prior storm events. Trees with compromised root systems may be especially vulnerable.

A Wind Advisory, not directly related to the storms, has been issued by the National Weather Service for north Georgia through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Everyone is cautioned to remove lawn or patio furniture from close to their homes as well as remove any remaining outdoor holiday ornaments that may still be on homes or in yards. Any of these items may become projectiles in high winds, and easily damage homes or personal property.

Sunday

Winds are expected to subside, and highs on Sunday are expected to remain in the low 60s. By late Sunday night and into Monday, showers are expected to develop as part of an ongoing rain system, that 11Alive Meteorologist Wes Peery says may bring up to 3-to-6 inches or rain over the course of the upcoming week.

Flood advisories may be necessary from those rains as the week progresses.

