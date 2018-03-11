During the overnight hours Monday and into Tuesday afternoon, a strong, dynamic weather system will bring a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms across much of metro Atlanta and most of Georgia.

11Alive meteorologist Wes Peery points out that November is a major part of the "second severe weather season" for the Southeastern states each year, when strong to severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are commonly seen across much of the region. It is a time to be weather aware and for viewers to have all the necessary supplies at hand in the event of severe weather, including severe thunderstorms, flash flooding and tornadoes.

Strong to severe weather is expected across much of the Southeast on Monday night into Tuesday

Monday night

A strong weather system moving from the northern plains states will continue to move into the Southeast on Monday, bringing with it heavy showers and thunderstorms as well as the possibility of spin-up tornadoes, not unlike the type that moved through the state this past Thursday.

Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall amounts are likely to accompany any storms that move through the area during the time period.

Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon

During the early morning hours, storms will quiet down but expect more storms during the late morning to early afternoon hours. Any storms during that period will also have the possibility of becoming strong to severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, torrential rains and hail. A brief spin-up tornado is possible with those storms as well.

Storms are expected to move from the northwest to the southeast across the region beginning during the overnight hours on Monday, with storms leaving the area in the southeastern regions by mid-to-late afternoon on Tuesday.

