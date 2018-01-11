Severe weather is developing in region and the 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring the changing conditions.

1:40 PM | A tornado warning has been issued for Catoosa and Waker counties until 2:15 p.m.

1:16 PM | The tornado warning has been canceled for Catoosa. It remains for Dade and Walker counties.

1:16PM-Here are some approximate arrival times for the line of storms to impact the Atlanta metro area and more #gawx #storm11 pic.twitter.com/wnTQfrLQxx — Wes Peery-11Alive (@WesWeather) November 1, 2018

1:10 PM | A tornado warning has been issued for Catoosa, Dade, Walker counties until 1:45 p.m.

A severe weather alert has been issued. Track the storms on radar: https://t.co/bShZVrGjTY pic.twitter.com/TRmzJtpA8A — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) November 1, 2018

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

