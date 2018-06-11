Severe weather is developing in region and the 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring the changing conditions.

7:25 AM | Severe thunderstorm warning canceled for Cherokee, Dawson, Forsyth and Hall counties.

7:04 AM | Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cherokee, Dawson, Forsyth and Hall counties until 7:30 a.m.

A severe weather alert has been issued. Track the storms on radar: https://t.co/bShZVrGjTY pic.twitter.com/dU7ua8wDpd — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) November 6, 2018

6:45 AM | Tornado watch canceled for all counties in Georgia. Weakening thundershowers will continue to move eastward across north Georgia.

6 AM | Severe thunderstorm warning canceled for Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray and Pickens counties. Tornado watch remains in effect until 9 a.m.

5:24 AM | Severe thunderstorm warning issued for the following counties until 6:15 a.m.: Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray and Pickens counties.

4:52 AM | Severe thunderstorm warning issued for the following counties until 5:30 a.m.: Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Walker and Whitfield.

4:28 AM | The severe thunderstorm warning for Chattooga and Dade counties has been canceled.

4 AM | Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following counties until 5 a.m: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Walker; Whitfield

3:17 AM | A tornado watch has been issued for the following counties until 9AM: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Dawson; Fannin; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Habersham; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield

The 11Alive StormTrackers are watching a line of storms moving through Alabama. That line is pushing closer to the Georgia/Alabama line. This line of storms has a history of producing severe storms with damaging winds and rotating thunderstorms. Numerous tornado warnings were issued earlier in north Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. The line of storms is still capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as it moves eastward into Georgia. We expect the line to weaken a little more as it approaches the metro area around sunrise on Tuesday. There will still be a threat for severe storms even as this line begins to weaken.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

