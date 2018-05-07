What was once Hurricane Beryl has weakened to mere remnants of its former self over the Leeward Islands. We also have a new Tropical Storms off the coast of the Carolinas.

Beryl

Beryl is no longer a Tropical Storm and dissipated Sunday.

Tropical Storm Chris

We are also watching Tropical Storm Chris east of The Carolinas. Tropical Storm Chris is strengthening while nearly stationary off the Carolina Coastline and will likely become a hurricane on Monday..

Those with interests in North Carolina and South Carolina should monitor this forecast closely. We don't think it will have a direct landfall on the Carolinas, but it will hang out off the coast for days. That would bring rough surf, some wind and rain to the coast.

Hurricane season starts quietly

In their own forecasts released in May, the National Hurricane Center and Colorado State University had predicted a normal to above average hurricane season.

Due to changing environmental conditions in the main development region for tropical storms, CSU has since lowered their forecast to a below average number of storms.

NHC has not revised their forecast.

