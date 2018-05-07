We are tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic basin. Hurricane Beryl continues to maintain category 1 strength in the Atlantic. We also have a tropical depression off the coast of the Carolinas.

Beryl

At this point, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to maintain category 1 strength as it nears the Lesser Antilles. It is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm as it moves into the Caribbean. As of 5pm, Beryl had max winds of 80mph. Earlier tracks had the storm getting to a category 2 storm. The latest track keeps it at a category 1.

The storm is sitting on some cooler waters beneath Beryl. In fact,according to Colorado State University meteorologist and hurricane specialist Philip Klotzbach, less than 5% of all Atlantic hurricanes have formed in waters as cold as those underneath Beryl.

Tropical Depression 3

We are also watching a cluster of storms just east of The Carolinas. This is our latest tropical depression. If it develops into a tropical storm it would be named Chris.

Those with interests in North Carolina and South Carolina should monitor this forecast closely. We don't think it will have a direct landfall on the Carolinas, but it will hang out off the coast for days. That would bring rough surf, some wind and rain to the coast.

Hurricane season starts quietly

In their own forecasts released in May, the National Hurricane Center and Colorado State University had predicted a normal to above average hurricane season.

Due to changing environmental conditions in the main development region for tropical storms, CSU has since lowered their forecast to a below average number of storms.

NHC has not revised their forecast.

