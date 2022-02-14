Tree allergens spike for the first time in 2022

According to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, the daily pollen count is 846 for Monday, which is ahead compared to our first big spikes in 2021 and 2020.

ATLANTA — If you are finding yourself sneezing more often with a runny nose and itchy eyes, you may not be alone. According to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, we have had a big spike in allergens early this year.

On Feb. 14, the group mentioned the daily count was at 846 with tree pollen in the "high" range.

"This is the first time the count has been in the high range this year." Atlanta Allergy & Asthma said. "In 2021, the pollen count did not reach a similar level until the end of the month (2/26) and in 2020, not until March."

Data from the group showed while tree pollen was in the high range for Monday, two other pollens were also on the board with grass at a medium level and mold at a low level.

According to the National Allergy Bureau, the "high" range for tree pollen begins at 90, meaning we are well above the point where patients with allergens begin experiencing symptoms.

"The main tree pollen contributors today are Juniper, Alder, Elm, Pine and Maple," Atlanta Allergy & Asthma said on Monday.

With allergy season getting an early start, be sure to start taking those allergy medications.