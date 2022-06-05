'We heard a loud crack' | Witness describes moment tree falls on man in Downtown Atlanta

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — A portion of a tree fell onto a man Friday afternoon in Downtown Atlanta, fire officials said. It happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Central Avenue, near the Fulton County Courthouse.

Witnesses told 11Alive the man was hit in the head when the tree branch snapped around 2 p.m.

"Suddenly the wind picked up, we heard a loud crack," the witness described. "I pulled up, he pulled up, then he ran this way towards the tree."

He said it happened so fast he couldn't warn the man not to move. Atlanta Fire said while the man did get hurt, he was not trapped. The man was taken to the hospital.

A Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed debris in the roadway.

11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring possible storms that could move in the area. A tornado watch had been in effect for multiple counties in north Georgia. It remains in effect for Habersham and Rabun counties until 8 p.m.

While much of metro Atlanta has remained dry, strong winds toppled over multiple trees. A tree fell on an Atlanta police car on Dalvigney Street NW. Video shows wires were also pulled down by the tree. Officials said no one was inside the police cruiser when the incident happened.