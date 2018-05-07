MIAMI—The National Hurricane Center announced at 2 p.m. Thursday that a cluster of storms in the Atlantic, north of the equator, has strengthened enough to be classified as tropical storm Beryl. It now has sustained winds of 50 mph.

In order to be classified as a tropical storm, the system must contain winds between 39 and 73 mph. Greater than that and the storm is classified as a hurricane.

Some more intensification is possible over the next 48 to 72 hours. NHC latest forecast track has this briefly becoming a hurricane over the weekend, then weakening as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. Strong upper-level winds are expected to maintain an environment unfavorable for development and will most likely rip it apart.

Those with travel interests in the Bahamas and islands south of Florida next week, stay tuned for forecast changes. Those areas may find showers and thunderstorms associated with Beryl but at this point, a tropical cyclone impact is not anticipated.

