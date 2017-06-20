ATLANTA -- The heavy rains drenching the metro area are causing some streets to flood. If you encounter flooded streets, here are some things you should do to stay safe:

NOW | Flooding, stranded vehicles in Atlanta as heavy rains, thunderstorms move through

"Turn around, don't drown!" It may go without saying, but it's better be safe than be sorry. If you see flooded streets, find an alternate route.

Turn your headlights on. It not only helps you see where you're going, it helps other drivers see you better, too. It's also the law in Georgia.

SLOW DOWN! Rain on the roadways can mix with oils from the surface, making it much easier for drivers to lose control of their car.

Beware of hydroplaning. According to officials, only a fraction of an inch of rain on the road and a speed of more than 35 mph can cause a vehicle to hydroplane. Click here for what to do if you lose control.

Do not walk through flooded areas. Six inches of water can knock an adult off their feet.

Be on the lookout for trees. Significant rain can really saturate the ground and increase the chances of falling trees.

Be aware of flood-prone areas. Keep pets secure and safe from high water levels.

WATCH | Weather cameras

INTERACT | Tell us what you see by posting on our Facebook page or Tweet using #Storm11

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

Some information provided by DeKalb County

© 2018 WXIA