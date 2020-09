Here is what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were nearby when when a tree fell in the 300 block of Poplar Lane Way in DeKalb County late Thursday afternoon, causing injuries.

According to fire officials, the tree was in the middle of the roadway.

They said that one woman walked away from the incident. A child was taken to a hospital, suffering from minor injuries.

Fire department officials said they were not certain if the two people were in a vehicle or if they were walking when the incident occurred.