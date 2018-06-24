Tonight there are some isolated strong thunderstorms moving southeast out of the north Georgia mountains. These storms have had heavy downpours, frequent lightning,small hail and gusty winds up to 50 mph. Overnight the storms should diminish and we will have an overnight low in the mid 70s.

We will wake up to a muggy Monday morning but it should be a mostly dry morning commute. It will be a sweltering start to the work week. With combined heat and humidity it will feel as though we are near 100 degrees by lunch time! Scattered afternoon storms are likely with a few possibly becoming severe. The SPC has the eastern portion of the Atlanta Metro area in the marginal risk zone for severe storms.

Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday's weather forecast and we will see an increased chance for storms as we near the end of the week.

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

► Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA