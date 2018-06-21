Most of north Georgia is under a Slight Risk area for severe weather on Wednesday, bringing the possibility of torrential rains, gusty winds, vivid lightning and a danger of falling trees.

(real-time updates follow below)

5:06 p.m. -- Paulding County officials report trees and power lines down at Cedarcrest Road near Graves Road, as well as Acorn Tree Way near Acworth Highway.

5:00 p.m. -- The severe weather alerts have all been allowed to expire. Check back for new alerts.

4:10 p.m. -- The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Bartow, Cobb, Paulding, Polk counties until 5 p.m. Major impacts are 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

