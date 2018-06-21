The National Weather Service has placed the northwestern counties of Georgia in the slight risk zone and metro Atlanta in a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday.

(real-time updates follow below)

UPDATES

8:25 P.M. -- All warnings have expired in our viewing area. We're continuing to track storms moving in from Alabama.

7:24 P.M. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Spalding Counties until 8:15 p.m.

6:59 P.M. -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike and Spalding Counties until 7:30 p.m.

6:40 P.M. -- The National Weather Service has re-issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coweta County, and included Heard County. The warning remains in effect until 7 p.m.

6:21 P.M. -- A New Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Coweta, Meriwether and Troup Counties until 7 p.m.

5:59 P.M. -- The National Weather Service has canceled the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Forsyth Georgia, but it continues for Dawson, Hall, Lumpkin Counties until 6:15 p.m.

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for parts of Clayton, DeKalb, Douglas and Fulton Counties until 6:45 p.m.

5:49 P.M. -- The National Weather Service has gotten reports of wires down across the roadway of Wiley Bridge Road off Pioneer Circle in Cherokee County.

5:40 P.M. -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Cobb, Douglas, Fulton until 6:00 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Dawson, Forsyth, Hall and Lumpkin Counties until 6:15 p.m.

5:15 P.M. -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Cherokee, Fulton, Forsyth and Gwinnett Counties until 5:45 p.m.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

