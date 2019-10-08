ATLANTA — 11Alive's Wes Peery says that hot and humid temperatures have settled in over the southeastern US, and will be making most of Georgia almost unbearably hot over the next several days.

With the high humidity, heat index values have started to creep up across the state. Across much of central and parts of south Georgia, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for dangerous heat index values.

Similar heat advisories have been issued in parts of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas.

In metro Atlanta, heat advisories have been issued for Jasper, Putnam and Upson counties from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Saturday. The advisories will likely be repeated there and possibly expanded for Sunday.

A heat advisory is issued when the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity create heat index values of at least 105 degrees along with very warm overnight temperatures.

Wes says that while heat index values are already expected to be high in most of metro Atlanta for the weekend, they are expected to be even higher for Monday and Tuesday.

Everyone is cautioned to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of direct sunshine.

The elderly, very young and people with heart conditions are most at risk in the extreme heat.

In addition, don't forget to take care of your pets in this extreme heat. In extremely warm weather, it does not take much to burn the pads of your pets' paws.

When the air temperature is at 95 degrees, the temperature of concrete in direct sunlight is about 140 degrees, and on asphalt, the temperature is even hotter -- about 155 degrees. Just imagine that type of heat in direct contact with the skin of your pet's paws.

Widely scattered storms are likely to develop later in the afternoon over parts of north and central Georgia with the increasing humidity over the state.

Any storms that develop may become strong to severe with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent, vivid lightning being the primary risk factors.

