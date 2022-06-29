Warm and humid conditions for 54th Annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

Slight rain chances are in the forecast for the Peachtree Road Race with warm and humid conditions expected.

ATLANTA — The 54th Annual AJC Peachtree Road Race is set for Monday, July 4th, and the forecast is calling for a pretty typical summer day in Atlanta.

The first wave of runners will begin at 7 a.m., and the temperatures at that time should be sitting in the lower 70s with high humidity and a partly to mostly cloudy sky overhead.

While temperatures start in the 70s, they will rise into the 80s by the time we get to 10 a.m. with a partly cloudy sky overhead and a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms developing. Thankfully, rain chances don't appear to be too much of an issue until the afternoon.

We will keep with a 30% chance for isolated showers and storms with a partly cloudy sky overhead throughout the afternoon as temperatures rise to near 90 degrees between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. for those wanting to spend some more time outside after the race.

With such high humidity, runners will become soaked in sweat quickly, and it will evaporate at a slower rate, leading to a higher probability of overheating.

If we were to have drier air in place, evaporative cooling would take place for runners. This would allow for a more pleasant run with less of a chance of overheating.

The best thing runners can do to prepare for the race weather is hydrate themselves well before running and keep hydrating throughout the race.

Remember, if you start to notice signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke take a break and seek medical help.