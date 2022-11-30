Several warming centers to open in metro Atlanta ahead of cool temps

Here are the warming stations opening on Wednesday night to help those without a place to go.

ATLANTA — Colder temperatures are expected to blow through metro Atlanta starting on Wednesday, and at least five warming centers have opened up for those with nowhere to go.

The city of Atlanta's warming center opens at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will close on Thursday at 8 a.m., according to a release from Mayor Andre Dicken's office.

Transportation to and from the warming center will be provided, the city said, from the Gateway Center located at 275 Pryor St. SW at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The shuttle will return to pick people up when the warming center closes on Thursday.

Gwinnett County also has four warming stations that will be open from Wednesday at 6 p.m. to Thursday at 7 p.m. Here are the locations:

Buford

Buford Senior Center

2755 Sawnee Avenue

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19



Duluth

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108



Norcross

Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Bouleard

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Snellville

Centerville Senior Center

3025 Bethany Church Road



Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Senior Center

225 Benson Street

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

If you are an organization or government-affiliated and operate a warming or cooling center, reach out to (404) 885-7600 to be added to our list. Be sure to let us know how we can confirm when your open.