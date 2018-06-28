The entire state is under some level of risk for severe weather. That means scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in the Atlanta Metro area. Severe thunderstorm warnings are being issued for several Georgia counties. 11Alive StormTrackers are sending push alerts to the 11Alive app and tweeting them out as they come.

There is also the possibility for flash flooding. Remember to turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

COUNTY RADARS | Check the radar in your county, here.

3:45PM | Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, and Wilcox counties until 4:15 p.m.

3:45PM | Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chattahoochee, Marion, Muscogee, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, and Webster counties until 4:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for West Point GA, Hamilton GA, Gabbettville GA until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Fz1M4LT62O — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 28, 2018

2:47 PM | Severe thunderstorm warning issued for LaGrange and the West Point areas until 3:30. Impacts include wind and hail possibilities.

12:55 PM | Flash flood warnings issued for several Georgia counties until 6:45 PM - Western Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia, Central Walker County in northwestern Georgia, Dade County in northwestern Georgia.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA