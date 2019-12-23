ATLANTA — It's going to be a soggy day!

Meteorologist Chesley Mcneil said Christmas shoppers and commuters should expect light rain and drizzle throughout Monday morning.

We are on a flood watch in our area due to all of the rain.

There is a wind advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Winds are expected to be anywhere between 20-25 mph with potential gusts of 35 mph.

Expect an afternoon high of 54 degrees. The pressure will move east and eventually dry us out as we head into Christmas Eve.

Weather updates:

5:30 AM | Expect drizzles while on the road.

5:00 AM | Tree down on Emory Road

4:00 AM | Tree down on Pine Cone Drive.

How can I prepare?

Periods of heavy rain can clog storm drains and ditches with debris. Take time ahead of the rain to clear leaves and debris from these drainage systems.

Get other tips on flash flooding from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency's website.

