Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for metro area | Here's the latest

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for some metro Atlanta counties.

ATLANTA — A strong line of storms Monday morning brought tornado warnings to the heart of Atlanta and the metro area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains for some metro Atlanta counties including Dekalb County and Gwinnett County. The warning is set to end at Noon.

A tornado watch has also been issued for north Georgia until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Live Updates

11:35 a.m. | Atlanta Fire is reporting several trees down along Cascade Road.

Atlanta Fire has responded to a number of calls for trees down along the CASCADE RD corridor. Units are out assessing damage. As of now no reports of any significant injuries or trees down on homes at this time. Use CAUTION as falling trees and limbs still pose a threat. — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) May 3, 2021

11:30 a.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for DeKalb, Gwinnett until Noon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for DeKalb, Gwinnett until 5/03 12:00PM. Track storms now: https://t.co/bPJJb0bfYZ #storm11 #gawx pic.twitter.com/F1TyWjytrT — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) May 3, 2021

11:10 a.m. | A tree is down on Campbellton Street at the Post Office and the roadway is completely blocked, according to the Douglasville Police Department. Authorities said it's best to avoid that area and use caution due to the thunderstorms and lightning in the area.

11:00 a.m. | A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools (APS) said schools are currently sheltering in place. They plan to provide an update when the shelter in place has been lifted.

Tornado warning continues until 11:15 -- seek shelter now! #storm11 pic.twitter.com/WMjZF5yKgk — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) May 3, 2021

What is a Tornado Watch?

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for tornado development. People located in and around the watch area should keep an eye toward the sky and listen to their NOAA weather radio or tune to 11Alive for further weather information. The watch is intended to give you time to prepare and review your safety rules.

What is a Tornado Warning?

A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been detected by the National Weather Service Doppler radar or a reliable report of a tornado has been reported from the field. A tornado warning is usually issued for portions of one or two counties for an hour or less. The storm could also produce large hail and destructive straight-line winds. If the tornado warning includes your neighborhood or workplace, you should seek safe shelter immediately.

