Communications in the Florida Panhandle have been interrupted after Hurricane Michael.

In response, the Florida National Guard has set up a website for people who are worried about people in the disaster area.

If you are worried about someone, visit https://fdoh.readyop.com/fs/4cav/bcda to report it.

The State Emergency Operations Center will route these reports to the appropriate local agency.

