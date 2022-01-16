White County sees some light snow accumulation on grassy areas, slush on roadways

The snow started coming down at a steady pace around 11 a.m., and several inches have accumulated on grassy areas and in gravel.

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Kids of all ages stayed at hotels in White County, Ga. to take in the winter wonderland Sunday. Taking in the weekend festivities, 11Alive's Dawn White saw adults and kids sledding down hills and building snowmen.

The Tarrence family came to Helen to get away from warm Florida weather.

"I've only seen snow about once or twice in my life, and honestly it's really great to be here in the snow. It's a great experience here, and it's awesome," Reagan Tarrence said.

Little did the Tarrence family know they'd get to experience snow during their trip.

"We just wanted a little colder weather and were tired of the 80s and 90s," Jennifer Tarrence said. "We were pleasantly surprised with the snow. It's really beautiful."