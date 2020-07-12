Why is the South expected to have a mild, dry winter?

It's all due to a weather pattern that begins out west.

ATLANTA — Despite our recent chilly temperatures, the South is in for a mild, dry winter thanks to a weather patter that forms far west of us.

Atlanta will never forget the winter storms that earned names like Snowmageddon. Experts say it’s unlikely we’ll experience anything close to that this winter.

“This type of pattern wouldn’t support those really big arctic cold fronts that would bring us the frigid temps,” says Dr. Ian Giammanco, a meteorologist with the IBHS Research Center.

11Alive meteorologist Chesley McNeil tells us it all begins in the waters of the Pacific. The La Niña weather pattern we entered over the summer turns the Pacific waters colder, creating a high pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska.

“The polar jet stream has to go around that,” said McNeil. “It forms a ridge and then a trough over toward the U.S.”

The jet stream is a river of wind that forms at high altitudes. Dr. Giammanco said the jet stream serves as a barrier between the North and the South.

“It drives our weather,” said Giammanco. “How it buckles and wiggles and all those things really dictate what we feel down on the ground.”

So, while La Niña pushes chilly air across the country, the jet stream keeps it from the southern portions of the U.S.

“That blocks any of that cold air from coming down to the South,” said McNeil. “Meanwhile north of the jet stream is where you get stormy and colder weather.”