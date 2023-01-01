Skip Navigation
Black History Month
How Fulton County is exploring reparations for its Black community
There's a new budget line for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force.
State senator reintroduces bill that could protect natural hair in Georgia
State Sen. Tonya Anderson is trying to make sure Black hair isn't discriminated against by introducing the bill to the legislature.
Black pole fitness owner helps break stigmas, build confidence in local women
Natasha Davis, Twirl N Shape Fitness owner, said that many women are trying to find themselves and start their fitness journey when they first try pole.
Atlanta Black business owner uses yoga to create empowering, supportive environment
Miriam Frost, the founder of Stellar Power Yoga, got her start in yoga when she took a class. She fostered her passion into a supportive community for the metro area
Cox Brothers Funeral Home damaged in fire | The history found in its aftermath
Cox Brothers Funeral Home, started a few years after the Civil War, would lay people in their final resting place when no one else would.
When did you first realize you were Black? | Uncomfortable Conversations
Uncomfortable Conversations on 11Alive+
Dr. Bernice King on how to keep her father's dream alive | 11Alive Uninterrupted
How Fulton County is exploring reparations for its Black community
Fire rips through historic Cox Brothers Funeral Home
With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close
Cancer survivor follows her dreams, becomes first Black woman ever to own tequila company
College football hall of fame celebrates Black history
Historic Georgia church looks to reignite roots with new grant
Chubb Chapel was built in 1870 and is one of two Georgia churches that received a $4 million grant
'We have to tell these stories and we have to own a piece of it' | Black-owned gallery educates community about collecting art
The gallery has now become the largest African American Fine Arts Gallery in the southeastern United States.
Dr. Bernice King on how to keep Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream alive | 11Alive Uninterrupted
Dr. Bernice King believes it's important to incorporate her father's teachings into society year-round, far beyond MLK Day and Black History Month.
With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close
Phoenix Gymnastics has been operating since August 2019.
How a trailblazing, living legend played a pivotal role in UGA's integration
Hunter-Gault is a trailblazer, an acclaimed and award-winning journalist, and a living legend, especially for Black students at UGA
Hurts and Mahomes make history: Super Bowl LVII first between two Black starting quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahones are making history as the two take the field for their respective teams this February.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s neighbor says movement helped her father become one of Atlanta's first Black police officers
Elmira Jones Williams grew up right around the corner from the American minister and Civil Rights leader.
The legendary real people behind some of Atlanta's street names
Preserving the memories of Civil Rights icons through Atlanta's street signs and names.
DC woman celebrates Black figures with yard display combining Black History Month with Valentine's Day
Marjorie McCollough-Jackson wants to inspire people to go home and look up the people in her display so they can learn more about them.
