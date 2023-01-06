x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Georgia Bulldogs

Watch live: Dawgs land in California for National Championship, Kirby Smart addresses mediaWatch live: Dawgs land in California for National Championship, Kirby Smart addresses media

Watch live: Dawgs land in California for National Championship, Kirby Smart addresses media

Following a narrow victory against Ohio State, Georgia will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Sofi Stadium.

Featured

More Stories

Local News

Sports

Featured Videos

Before You Leave, Check This Out