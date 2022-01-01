Capitol Insurrection
- A year later more than 20 Georgians have been charged with crimes from January 6 when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building
- She was sworn in as a Congresswoman, two days later she was locked in during the riot
- Former President Jimmy Carter issues comments on anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection
- 'Stronger and better prepared' | US Capitol Police overhaul security protocols after Jan. 6 attack
- LIST: Here's what's planned in DC for the 1st anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection
- These are the most striking images from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot
- Debunking voter fraud claims that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection
- Georgia lawmakers present at Capitol during insurrection | Jan. 6 one year later
- Gainesville man one of first who breached Capitol Jan. 6 arrested, records show
- Decatur man latest Georgian arrested in Jan. 6 probe
- 'Put on the gas mask' | Lawmakers remember terror during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
- Jan. 6 committee agrees to White House request, will not pursue certain documents
- Buford man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection
- Metro Atlanta man, charged with 'some of the most violent acts' of Capitol riots, denied bail