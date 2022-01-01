Education
- Republican AGs sue US agency over LGBTQ school guidance
- Metro county using school bus drivers, again, to fill in as substitute teachers
- LIST | First day of school for metro Atlanta and north Georgia districts
- Parents say they're moving out of school district zone after son bullied, poured bleach on at Loganville High
- Parents volunteer to help with school safety in Clayton County
- Here are COVID mask policies for metro Atlanta school districts
- Gwinnett Schools police prepare to deal with bus stop violators
- Mega Millions jackpot raises millions of dollars for Georgia education
- 'Our hands are tied' | Driver shortage could mean tardy buses for Fulton County Schools
- Henry County Police stepping in as school resource officers for upcoming school year
- Clear bookbag mandate for Clayton County Schools starts August 3 | What parents need to know
- 11Alive hosting back-to-school supply drive to benefit local schools
- Why Georgia no longer offers a tax-free day for back-to-school shopping
- Gwinnett County Public Schools introduce new safety initiatives
- First Lady, Education Secretary visit UGA to see how federal funds are helping with learning loss
- Morehouse School of Medicine works to increase diversity in clinical trials
- Clayton County School District outlines plans for the upcoming academic year