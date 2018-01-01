WATCH LIVE
Breaking News

Georgia voting | What you need to know when you head to the poll

georgia election results 2018

The Georgia governor race will be decided as voters choose between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp. Real-time Georgia mid-term election results include state and local races. Voters will decide on several Georgia amendments including Marsy's Law, business court amendment, sales tax, and education tax. Also on the ballot: Georgia lieutenant governor, secretary of state, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of insurance. Atlanta election results and Fulton County election results are also here as well as DeKalb County election results and Forsyth County election results. Sixth district election results between Karen Handel and Lucy McBath will also be announced.
Politics

