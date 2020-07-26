Skip Navigation
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com
PHOTOS: Memorials for John Lewis
1/11
Stephen BoissyWXIA
Memorials line the ground below Atlanta's most prominent tribute to Rep. John Lewis - a massive mural on the side of a midrise building.
2/11
Stephen BoissyWXIA
Memorials line the ground below Atlanta's most prominent tribute to Rep. John Lewis - a massive mural on the side of a midrise building.
3/11
Stephen BoissyWXIA
Memorials line the ground below Atlanta's most prominent tribute to Rep. John Lewis - a massive mural on the side of a midrise building.
4/11
Stephen BoissyWXIA
Memorials line the ground below Atlanta's most prominent tribute to Rep. John Lewis - a massive mural on the side of a midrise building.
5/11
Stephen BoissyWXIA
Memorials line the ground below Atlanta's most prominent tribute to Rep. John Lewis - a massive mural on the side of a midrise building.
6/11
Stephen BoissyWXIA
Memorials line the ground below Atlanta's most prominent tribute to Rep. John Lewis - a massive mural on the side of a midrise building.
7/11
Stephen BoissyWXIA
Memorials line the ground below Atlanta's most prominent tribute to Rep. John Lewis - a massive mural on the side of a midrise building.
8/11
Stephen BoissyWXIA
Memorials line the ground below Atlanta's most prominent tribute to Rep. John Lewis - a massive mural on the side of a midrise building.
9/11
Stephen BoissyWXIA
Memorials line the ground below Atlanta's most prominent tribute to Rep. John Lewis - a massive mural on the side of a midrise building.
10/11
Stephen BoissyWXIA
Memorials line the ground below Atlanta's most prominent tribute to Rep. John Lewis - a massive mural on the side of a midrise building.
11/11
Stephen BoissyWXIA
Memorials line the ground below Atlanta's most prominent tribute to Rep. John Lewis - a massive mural on the side of a midrise building.
1
/
11
×
Stephen BoissyWXIA
Memorials line the ground below Atlanta's most prominent tribute to Rep. John Lewis - a massive mural on the side of a midrise building.
More
