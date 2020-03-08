Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
The A-Scene
Politics
Crime
Nation World
Traffic
Investigations
VERIFY
Features
Latest News Stories
Why is virtual teaching a major challenge for educators?
State lawmakers to call for accountability from Labor Commissioner over unemployment delays
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Webcams
Maps
Closings & Delays
StormTracker School
Submit a Closing
Latest Weather Stories
Severe storms drop hail on Oklahoma
A taste of autumn is in store for the Midwest
Sports
Back
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta United
Atlanta Dream
College Football
High School
AJC Peachtree Road Race
Latest Sports Stories
Tokyo Paralympic competition schedule will be same next year
After absent from ballpark for Braves game, Mets' Yoenis Céspedes opts out of season
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Newsletters
Latest News Stories
First day of school pictures for Georgia students
Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Atlanta, GA »
81°
Atlanta, GA »
Coronavirus Numbers Verified
Rep. John Lewis
Atlanta & Company
VERIFY
The Reveal Investigations
Lawrenceville News
East Point News
Cumming News
East Cobb News
East Atlanta News
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com
First day of school pictures for Georgia students
1/5
Charmian Stephens
Addisyn, a 2nd grader in Paulding County, prepares for her first day of virtual learning at home.
2/5
Charmian Stephens
Jeremiah, a 6th grader in Paulding County prepares for this first day of virtual learning at home.
3/5
Charmian Stephens
AJ, a freshman in Paulding County prepares for his first day of virtual learning at home.
4/5
Briana Spence
first day of school for Bryan in Atlanta
5/5
Nicole Gray
First day of kindergarten in Acworth! Credit: Nicole Gray
1
/
5
×
Charmian Stephens
Addisyn, a 2nd grader in Paulding County, prepares for her first day of virtual learning at home.
More
WXIA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow