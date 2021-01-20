Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com
Photos: Landmarks illuminated in tribute to American lives lost from COVID-19
1/8
AP
Spotlights along the National Mall in Washington celebrating the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris shine into the night among the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol, late Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
