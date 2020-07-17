x
C.T. Vivian through the years

AP Photo/Horace Cort
C.T. Vivian, integration leader, left, leads a prayer on the courthouse steps in Selma, Ala. on Feb. 5, 1965, after Sheriff Jim Clark, background with helmet, stopped him at the door with a court order. Vivian led hundreds of demonstrators armed with petitions asking longer voter registration hours. Clark arrested them when they refused to disperse.