Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
The A-Scene
Politics
Crime
Nation World
Traffic
Investigations
VERIFY
Features
Latest News Stories
Honoring John Lewis at the 11Alive Community Service Awards
GOP challenger for John Lewis' 5th Congressional District seat thrust into spotlight
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Webcams
Maps
Closings & Delays
StormTracker School
Submit a Closing
Latest Weather Stories
Slightly better chance of rain today
Weekday weather spills over into the weekend
Sports
Back
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta United
Atlanta Dream
College Football
High School
AJC Peachtree Road Race
Latest Sports Stories
Atlanta Sports Awards: Nominees, on-air special
Falcons preview season to ticketholders
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Newsletters
Latest News Stories
No end in sight, Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue
Honoring John Lewis at the 11Alive Community Service Awards
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Atlanta, GA »
88°
Atlanta, GA »
Coronavirus Numbers Verified
VOTE: ATLANTA SPORTS AWARDS
Atlanta & Company
VERIFY
The Reveal Investigations
Lawrenceville News
East Point News
Cumming News
East Cobb News
East Atlanta News
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com
Photos: Memorial to Rep. John Lewis grows in downtown Atlanta
1/8
WXIA
Local residents have started to leave their own tributes to the late civil rights legend below the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta.
2/8
WXIA
Local residents have started to leave their own tributes to the late civil rights legend below the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta.
3/8
WXIA
Local residents have started to leave their own tributes to the late civil rights legend below the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta.
4/8
WXIA
Local residents have started to leave their own tributes to the late civil rights legend below the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta.
5/8
WXIA
Local residents have started to leave their own tributes to the late civil rights legend below the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta.
6/8
WXIA
Local residents have started to leave their own tributes to the late civil rights legend below the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta.
7/8
WXIA
Local residents have started to leave their own tributes to the late civil rights legend below the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta.
8/8
WXIA
Local residents have started to leave their own tributes to the late civil rights legend below the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta.
1
/
8
×
WXIA
Local residents have started to leave their own tributes to the late civil rights legend below the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta.
More
WXIA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow