The funeral of Rayshard Brooks | PHOTOS
1/7
AP
Tomika Miller, wife of Rayshard Brooks, holds their 2-year-old daughter Memory while pausing with her children during the family processional at his funeral in Ebenezer Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Atlanta. Brooks, 27, died June 12 after being shot by an officer in a Wendy's parking lot. Brooks' death sparked protests in Atlanta and around the country. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
