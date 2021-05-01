Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com
Photos: Georgia Senate runoff elections
1/22
AP
Emily Murdock, left, and her twin sister Elizabeth Murdock vote in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election in Evans, Ga., Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are being challenged by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Tuesday's runoff. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
WXIA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.